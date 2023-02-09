Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCPW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCPW – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,858 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TBCPW opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (TBCPW)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCPW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.