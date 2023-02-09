Periscope Capital Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW – Get Rating) by 810.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,665 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SILVERspac by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 664,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,514 shares during the period.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRW opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. SILVERspac Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

