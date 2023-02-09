Periscope Capital Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGCW – Get Rating) by 3,846.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $306,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMGCW opened at $0.12 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

