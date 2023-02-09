Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 197,822 Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,822 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

