Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 377,656 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXW)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXW – Get Rating) by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,656 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

