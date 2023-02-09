Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 308.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 436,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACAXR opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.