Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,096 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 493,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 329,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

LVACW stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

