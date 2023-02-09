Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 474,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 18.2 %

HCVIW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

