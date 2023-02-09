PG&E Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PG&E in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

PCG stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

