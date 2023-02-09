Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,002 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.29.
Separately, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
