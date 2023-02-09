Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,002 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

