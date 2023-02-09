Phillip Goldstein Buys 2,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $23,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,519.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $23,260.00.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $872,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

