Pi Financial Increases Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$30.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE PAAS opened at C$22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$18.14 and a one year high of C$38.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,764.40.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.