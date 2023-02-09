Pi Financial Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$6.15

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.59.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$919.04 million and a P/E ratio of 71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77.

Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total transaction of C$173,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,350.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

