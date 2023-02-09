PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,720 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 115.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

PCK stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

