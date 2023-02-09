Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $72,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $92.43 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

