Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $74.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.