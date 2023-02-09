Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $74.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.18.
Several analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital
In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance
Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60.
Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
