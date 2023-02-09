Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 2.2 %

PINS stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -172.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.