Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Financial Analysis

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHF and Pioneer Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $7.84 million 2.72 $1.25 million N/A N/A Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SHF and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% Pioneer Merger N/A -362.36% 9.94%

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SHF and Pioneer Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,209.55%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

SHF beats Pioneer Merger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

