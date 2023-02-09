Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

NYSE MAV opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

