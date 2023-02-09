Piper Sandler Cuts Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $21.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

