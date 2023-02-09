Piper Sandler Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $220.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $171.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $160.58. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

