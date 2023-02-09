Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP stock opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading

