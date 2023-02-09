PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 45,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 137,098 shares.The stock last traded at $72.04 and had previously closed at $79.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.