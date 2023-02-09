PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSK. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.20. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.08 and a 12-month high of C$23.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

