Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.70.

PINC stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Premier by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Premier by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

