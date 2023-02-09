Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $225,575.40 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

