ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

