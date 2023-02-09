ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 1,061,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,960,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $57,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

