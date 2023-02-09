ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 51,813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical volume of 30,686 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 3.4 %

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,586,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

