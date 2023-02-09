Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.