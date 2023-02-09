Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

