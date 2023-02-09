Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Lowered by Zacks Research

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

NYSE COF opened at $117.22 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

