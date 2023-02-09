Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CEO Zig Serafin Sells 137,262 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,267,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,254,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,446,272.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zig Serafin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

