QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $12.20. QuantaSing Group shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 5,960 shares.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 1.7 %

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.