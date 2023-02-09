Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 86,656 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.