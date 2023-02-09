Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,361 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amplify Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 316.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 410,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,477.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.