Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 30,806 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3,080,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after buying an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ambev by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

