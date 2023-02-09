Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 14,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

DLocal stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

