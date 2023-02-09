Quantbot Technologies LP Has $89,000 Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 5,125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,664,000 after acquiring an additional 105,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $15,684,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 598,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after buying an additional 90,046 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics Properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

