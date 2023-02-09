Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $103,000 in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 708.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMAX Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.23 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $964.36 million, a P/E ratio of -63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.
In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
