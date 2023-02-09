Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $93,000 in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $973.25 million, a P/E ratio of 328.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.