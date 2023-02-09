Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $99,000 Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

