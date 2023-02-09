Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 39.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 86.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KODK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $298.21 million, a PE ratio of -188.41 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

