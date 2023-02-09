Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 765 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 101,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,120.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.