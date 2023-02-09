Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 12,043 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.