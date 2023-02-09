Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 1,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,380 and sold 22,900 shares valued at $572,724. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

