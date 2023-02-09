Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 648.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

