Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

