Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 12,508 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $9,029,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

