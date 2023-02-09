Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 13,604 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 116,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

